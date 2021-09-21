On Monday, Sept. 13, troopers with the Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard confirmed they are investigating a collision that claimed the life of a Perry County man.
According to the KSP, troopers were dispatched to Ky. 451 in the Christopher community of Perry County in reference to a collision involving injuries shortly after 5 p.m. Evidence at the scene, the statement said, indicated that Ricky V. Hill, 69, of Viper, was operating his gray Nissan Altima, southbound on Ky. 451.
For an unknown reason, KSP said, Hill’s vehicle crossed over into the northbound lane and off the shoulder of the roadway striking an earth embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn. Medical crews were able to free Hill from the vehicle and transport him to Hazard ARH, where he was pronounced dead from injuries suffered in the collision.
Seat belts were in use at the time of collision.
This incident remains under investigation by Trooper Ronnie Long.