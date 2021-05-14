On May 8, at approximately 1:59 A.M, officials with the Kentucky State Police Post 13 received a call from a concerned citizen stating that there was an abandoned residence located on North Engle Street in the Combs community of Perry County. The caller stated that there could possibly be a deceased person inside.
Troopers responded to the area and located the residence in question. Upon conducting a walkthrough of that residence, troopers located an unidentified female deceased. The Perry County Coroner’s office responded and transported the remains to the Medical Examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy. Detectives with KSP responded and launched an investigation into her death.
Through investigation, the female was identified as Jacqueline Herald, 18, of Hazard. As the investigation continued, detectives were able to make an arrest in connection with her death. Roy Lee Johnson, 29, of Hazard, was arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, complicity to commit arson (second-degree) and first-degree wanton endangerment. Johnson was lodged into Kentucky River Regional Jail.
Toxicology and autopsy reports are pending at this time. This incident remains under investigation by Detective Robbie Dials.