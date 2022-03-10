A Knott County man was arrested on charges including wanton endangerment of a police officer after he allegedly threw a flaming can of gasoline at officers’ cruisers during a vehicle pursuit.

According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Patrick Bailey, in the evening hours of March 3, he and Trooper Adam Baker and Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jessie Day were pursuing a vehicle due to the driver failing to stop.

During the pursuit, the citation said, the passenger of the vehicle lit what appeared to be a two gallon can of gas on fire and threw it out the window with the intent to strike the officers’ cruisers in an attempt to avoid being stopped.

The pursuit ended, Bailey wrote, after the vehicle stopped at a mine site and two male subjects and a female fled on foot, with the officers unable to locate the individuals.

At approximately midnight on March 4, the citation said, KSP Post 13 dispatch were contacted by Perry County 911 and advised that an individual who was aware the pursuit had happened was driving a side-by-side ATV on the mine site and come into contact with Corey James Mullins, 24, of Sportsman Lake Road, Fisty. Mullins, the caller stated, admitted to being one of the subjects involved in the pursuit and the caller was standing by with him.

Bailey and Deputy Tyler Day went to the location, the citation said, and, as the officers pulled in, Mullins jumped up from a sitting position and fled on foot over a steep embankment and into a wooded area.

The officers pursued Mullins, the citation said, but were unable to catch him initially. However, Bailey wrote, Mullins eventually yelled out, “I think I fractured my shoulder, I’m walking back to you.”

Mullins began walking toward the officers, the citation said, until he got within approximately 7 feet of them, at which time he turned his back and acted as though he was going to run again.

Bailey wrote that he deployed his taser, striking Mullins in the back, at which time Mullins fell to the ground before attempting to rise back to his feet. The citation said Bailey used a second cartridge and Mullins stopped, but continued to resist as officers attempted to handcuff him.

Eventually, Bailey wrote, the officers were able to place Mullins under arrest, at which time he admitted to lighting the gas can on fire before throwing it out the window at law enforcement during the pursuit. Mullins, the citation said, also identified the alleged driver and that the female who fled was his mother. Neither of the other individuals had been charged in the incident as of presstime.

Mullins was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer (three counts), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and resisting arrest.