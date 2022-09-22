A Letcher County woman was arrested on several charges after, police said, she attempted to bring drugs into the Kentucky River Regional Jail.
According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Baker, on Sept. 15, the agency received a call from the Daniel Boone Motel reporting that a man and woman had been asked to leave the premises, but had refused and were suspected of breaking into the bar beside the motel earlier in teh day.
Baker wrote that he located the suspects walking on the side of Ky. 15.
The trooper wrote that, when he approached the duo, the woman, identified as Jennifer L. Hill, 43, of Sergent Road, Whitesburg, appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine — sweating profusely, talking quickly and unable to control her body’s movements.
Hill, the citation said, provided false identifying information. However, Baker wrote, after determining her real identify, he found that she also had an active warrant for her arrest.
Hill, the citation said, was transported to the Kentucky River Regional Jail, and, while en route, Baker advised her multiple times to produce any controlled substances he had on her person or she would be charged.
When Hill was searched at the jail, Baker wrote, jail personnel found baggies containing crystal methamphetamine and suboxone, a small glass bottle containing pieces of Xanax tablets and a glass methamphetamine pipe in a body cavity.
Hill was lodged in the jail on charges of first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), giving an officer false identifying information and public intoxication.