A London man was arrested on a felony charge recently after, Kentucky State Police said, he was found to have placed a camera in the women’s bathroom at the Hazard location of the business for which he worked.
According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Megan Thomas, on June 16, KSP Post 13 received a call from the general manager at Jackson Propane Plus at Capital Hill Drive reporting a camera had been located in the women’s bathroom.
The citation said the manager believed an employee identified as Paul Dick, 62, of Somerset Road, London, was the person who placed the camera in the bathroom.
On June 21, the citation said, officers executed a search warrant at Dick’s residence, at which time Dick admitted that he was the owner of the camera.
Dick, the citation said, further admitted in a recorded statement that he placed the camera in the bathroom with the intent of recording women while they used the bathroom. Thomas wrote that Dick also admitted to placing a camera at three different locations in three separate counties.
The citation said that a review of an SD card from the camera at Jackson Propane, a total of five victims were recorded. Other evidence was collected at the residence, the citation said, and will be analyzed.
Dick was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on a charge of video voyeurism and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf at arraignment on June 27. Court documents show that District Judge Cody Goehring ordered that Dick be held on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Further conditions set by Goehring require that Dick not possess camera equipment excluding a cell phone and that he not be in any women’s restroom, locker room or changing room. Further, court documents show, Dick was ordered to not distribute any secret or private videos or photos without permission of all in the video and that he not have any contact with the victims.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set for July 25.