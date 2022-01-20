Officials with the Kentucky State Police Post 13 said that the search for a missing Perry County man has ended with the man being found dead, while the search for his daughter continues.

At 3:07 p.m., Jan. 13, officials with the Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard received a call advising that volunteers with Vicco and Lotts Creek Fire and Rescue located human remains close to the creek bank in the Rowdy community of Perry County. Troopers responded to the scene, along with the Perry County Coroner’s Office, and made a positive identification, said officials.

The remains located were identified as Dale Williams, 69, of Ary. Williams was entered missing on Jan. 4, along with his daughter Misty Williams, 43, also of Ary.

Trooper Matt Gayheart said evidence located at the scene indicated no foul play at this time, and that Williams was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

“As of right now there are not really a whole lot of new updates after discovering the father’s body. We’ve sent him off for autopsy and once we get those results back it’ll lead us in a little better direction as far as maybe what happened,” said Gayheart.

Rescue crews continue the search to locate Misty Williams, said KSP officials.

“We are still searching for Misty Williams. As of right now we’re trying to stay close and control the waterways trying to locate her,” said Gayheart.

Misty Williams is described as a female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5’4 inches tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue jeans and she has been diagnosed with autism.

“From what I’m told she’s a really kind person but if somebody approaches her I’m not sure how she would respond,” said Gayheart. “Everybody that I’ve talked to said she was a really kind, outgoing person; a really friendly person.”

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Misty Williams, please call the Kentucky State Police Post 13 at, (606) 435-6069. This incident remains under investigation by Trooper Josh Neace and Trooper Steve Davidson.