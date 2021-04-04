On Friday, April 2, at approximately 6:59 P.M., Perry County 911 received a call on Slick Ford Road in the Viper community of Perry County in reference to a shooting complaint. Upon the request of the Perry County Sheriff's Office, Troopers and Detectives with Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard responded to the scene.
Upon the arrival of KSP, officials said they located two individuals with gunshot wounds. Timothy Bailey, 41, of Booneville, was airlifted from the scene to a medical facility to be treated for injuries sustained. Nancy Smith, 63, of Viper, was located and pronounced deceased on scene by the Perry County Coroner's Office.
Through investigation, KSP officials said it was determined that Chester Adams, 49, of Viper had shot both individuals. Adams fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement. A thorough search of the area was conducted with the assistance of KSP Aircraft, however, units were unable to locate Adams last night, said KSP.
Today, at approximately 3:50 P.M., troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 13 located Adams riding an ATV in the Slemp community of Perry County. Troopers were able to take Adams into custody without incident. Adams is being charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.
This incident remains under investigation by Detective Brandon Thomas.
