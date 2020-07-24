According to officials with the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 13, one man is dead and another has been charged with murder following an altercation in Perry County.
On July 22, KSP officials said, they were advised that a man had been located unconscious on Chavies-Dunraven Road. Troopers with KSP Post 13, as well as responders with the Perry County Ambulance, were called to the scene in the Chavies community. Upon arrival, KSP officials said, Douglas Noble, 52, of Chavies, was located and transported to the Hazard ARH Medical Center. Noble, said KSP, was later pronounced dead at the hospital by the Perry County Coroner’s Office.
The preliminary investigation determined that Douglas Noble had been involved in an altercation with his brother James Noble, when Douglas Noble was severely injured, said KSP officials. Troopers were able to locate James Noble at a residence on Ky. 451 in the Krypton community.
Noble was taken into custody and charged with one count of murder. He is currently lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail. Det. Anthony Trotter with KSP Post 13 is leading this investigation.
