A Perry County man indicted last month by a federal grand jury on a charge of trafficking in methamphetamine was charged with trafficking the drug again recently by Kentucky State Police officers attempting to serve the indictment warrant.

According to an arrest citation written by KSP Trooper Dustin Ballard, on April 5, he and Trooper Chadd Daniels were patrolling the Grand Vue Plaza area of Hazard when they noticed a vehicle parked in front of one of the stores that was believed to be operated by Jeffery Lee Woolum, 50, of Jordan Hill Drive, Bonnyman.

Woolum was wanted on a federal warrant connected with an indictment handed down last month by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in London, which had charged Woolum with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The vehicle was unoccupied, Ballard wrote, so troopers entered the business, found Woolum and informed him he was under arrest on the warrant charge.

Ballard wrote that, upon searching Woolum’s person, a large amount of suspected methamphetamine was found in his jacket pocket. Woolum, the citation said, had two large bags and several smaller baggies contained in a large Zip Lock bag.

Ballard wrote that troopers also recovered a large amount of cash from Woolum’s pants pocket, as well as two different bundles of cash from his wallet.

Woolum was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center Center on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

According to an indictment handed down March 24 by a federal grand jury in London, between January 1, 2020, and through Dec. 16, 2021, Woolum conspired with others to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in Perry County and elsewhere.

If convicted, according to the indictment, he faces a possible sentence of between 10 years and life in prison, a maximum $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. If he has a prior serious drug or violent felony conviction, the potential penalties rise to a minimum of 15 years in prison, a $20 million fine and at least 10 years of supervised release.

Woolum remained lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center as of presstime on April 13.