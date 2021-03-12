Officials with the Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard said troopers are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a Perry County man.
Trooper Matt Gayheart said KSP Post 13 was contacted at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Friday, March 5, by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office. The PCSO, said Gayheart, was requesting assistance with a death investigation on Middle Drive located in the Bulan Community of Perry County.
Gayheart said troopers and detectives responded to the scene and located a male victim inside the residence with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim, said Gayheart, had multiple gunshot wounds in the upper extremities. No weapon was recovered at the scene, he said, and there is currently little information to go on.
“It's still preliminary in nature, but there really isn't a whole lot to go off of either,” said Gayheart.
The Perry County Coroner’s Office responded and pronounced the male, identified as Paul Williams Jr., 52, of Bulan, dead at the scene. Foul play is suspected, said Gayheart.
This incident remains under investigation by Detective Scott Caudill. If anyone has any information about this incident, please call the Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard at, (606) 435-6069.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.