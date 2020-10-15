On Oct. 7, detectives with Kentucky State Police Post 13 and DESI/East served indictment warrants on two individuals in relation to their alleged involvement in a missing person case from 2018.
Family members reported Tyler North missing to KSP in June 2018. According to KSP, North’s truck was discovered on a strip mine road off of Ky. 1850 on the Leslie and Clay County line in July 2018. The truck was burned, but North was not located, said KSP. As the search for North continued, investigators with KSP Post 13 in Hazard began asking for assistance from the public in locating North, and said they followed up on several tips they have received, and encouraged the reporting of any information regardless of how minimal it may have seemed.
After a lengthy two year investigation into the disappearance of North, indictment warrants were returned by the Leslie County Grand Jury. On Oct. 7, former wife of Tyler North, Lena Michelle Collet North, 27, and former Leslie County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Lewis, 35, both of Manchester, were arrested and charged with murder.
Jeremy Lewis and Lena Michelle Collet North were both lodged at the Leslie County Jail. This case remains under investigation by Det. Vicki Day and Det. Clayton Stamper of KSP Post 13.
