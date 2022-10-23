Troopers with the Kentucky State Police Post 13 recently held their Coffee with a Trooper event at the Hazard Coffee Company on Oct. 7. During the event, troopers sat at the coffee shop and spoke to community members from the area they serve.

KSP Post 13 Trooper Matt Gayheart said the event stemmed from the national event Coffee with a Cop and was adapted to fit the KSP. The state police, he said, used to have this event years ago, but had not had it in a while so they took the opportunity to revamp it.

Although they did not receive the turnout they had hoped for, Gayheart said the KSP feels it was still successful and had a lot of positive feedback, and they hope to hold the event again in the future.

“For what it was, it turned out really well,” said Gayheart. “We were able to sit down and talk to some people in the community and spend a little bit of time together.”

The event, said Gayheart, provided the KSP with a platform to meet on common ground and have open conversations with the community members they serve.

“It helps build that relationship between us and the people that we're here to serve and we could also answer questions they may have or address concerns they may see in the community,” Gayheart said.

Stephen Prosser, co-owner of the Hazard Coffee Company, said he was happy to participate in the event and felt that it was a good cause.

“It's great to have the police out here engaging with the community,” said Prosser.

The KSP plans to hold similar events in the future. For more information, visit the KSP Post 13 website or social media pages.