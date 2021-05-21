On Saturday, May 15, more than 100 community members met at the Mine Made Adventure Park in Knott County to support the annual Shop With a Trooper ATV ride fundraiser. The fundraiser, said officials with the Kentucky State Police Post 13, raises money each year that will be used to purchase gifts for local children during Christmas.

“That was our Shop With a Trooper ATV ride. We conduct that every spring to try to help raise funds for Shop With a Trooper,” said KSP Trooper Matt Gayheart. Shop With a Trooper, he said, is KSP's annual event where they purchase Christmas gifts for local children in their service area.“Shop With a Trooper is a huge event. Annually we spend around $10,000 in that program to the kids of the community. It's a great way for us to be involved.”

During the ATV ride fundraiser, KSP also held a raffle for door prizes before the ride. All items were donated from local businesses. Gayheart said to see that many businesses willing to help, combined with more than a hundred people attending the event, was a great feeling and show of support for the KSP and their mission.

“To see that many people show up and help out and donate money, it's just a great feeling knowing they're standing behind us,” said Gayheart.

The fundraiser, he said, was successful, but more work will need to be done throughout the year. KSP raised around $3,500 during the event, said Gayheart, adding that should be enough to cover approximately 25 children.

“It was a great fundraiser and I think it was a major success for us, however, it doesn't meet our goal. Fundraising efforts have to continue throughout the year to ensure that we have the funds available to keep that program going,” he said.

To make a donation, contact Gayheart by calling KSP Post 13 at, (606) 435-6069.