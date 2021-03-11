On Wednesday, March 10, at approximately 4:27 A.M, Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard received a call about a deceased male on Cassie Road located in the Viper community of Perry County.
Troopers and detectives responded to the scene, where they located Zachary Caudill, 35, of Viper, with what appeared to be signs of blunt force trauma to his body. The Perry County Coroner's Office responded and pronounced Caudill deceased. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Caudill, along with his brother, were attempting to take copper lines from an abandoned mine in Letcher County when Caudill fell from a mine ventilation shaft and suffered a severe injury. Caudill was transported by personal vehicle to his residence in Perry County, where he was located by authorities.
An autopsy is scheduled, and the results are pending at this time. The Mine Safety Health Administration was notified and this incident remains under investigation by Detective Brandon Thomas.
