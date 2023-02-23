Kentucky State Police said a Hazard man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting death.
At approximately 12:15 a.m., Feb. 18, KSP said in a statement, Post 13 in Hazard received a call from Perry County 911 requesting assistance in reference to a shooting complaint on Gambill Drive in Hazard.
The statement said troopers and deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene and located Ryan Whitaker, 29, of Hazard, in the driveway in front of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The preliminary investigation indicates that Whitaker was in a verbal altercation with Troy Campbell, 27, of Hazard, during which Campbell fired shots, striking Whitaker, the statement said.
Whitaker was pronounced dead on the scene by the Perry County Coroner’s Office.
Campbell was placed under arrest and transported to Kentucky River Regional Jail, where he was charged with one count of murder, the statement said.
Autopsy and toxicology results are pending at this time. This incident remains under investigation by Det. Robert Dials.