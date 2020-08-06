On July 31, representatives of the Kentucky State Police Post 13 had a cruiser parked at the Hazard Walmart to encourage the public to cover the cruiser with custom Special Olympics Kentucky (SOKY) stickers for their “Cover the Cruiser” fundraiser event.

During this fundraiser, community members could purchase the SOKY stickers for a minimum donation of $1 and place the stickers on the trooper’s cruiser. All proceeds from the event will go directly to SOKY, said KSP officials.

Trooper Jody Sims, of KSP Post 13, said this was an effort to support SOKY with the cancellation of its Summer Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For the past several years, the Kentucky State Police has partnered with the Special Olympics Kentucky to raise money and awareness about the program in the state, and we have done that by doing a Torch Run, which is kind of a run across the state carrying a torch and people would donate to that cause,” said Sims.

Due to the pandemic, he said, this has caused a change in their plans, but the KSP still wanted to help SOKY. “Unfortunately, this year, due to the COVID-19 that (run) has been cancelled, and instead throughout our 16 posts in the state, we're partnering with local businesses to set up an event called Cover the Cruiser,” Sims said.

KSP posts across the state participated in the event to raise funding for SOKY. During Friday's fundraiser, KSP Post 13 raised nearly $700, said Sims.

“It just goes hand-in-hand with the people of this community,” said Sims. “Any time there is a cause worthy of being supported or there are needs in the area, people here in Eastern Kentucky really step up and give what they can to help support their neighbors.”