On Tuesday, Jan. 4, officials with the Kentucky State Police Post 13 announced they are searching for a missing father and daughter last seen over the weekend.
According to the KSP, on Jan. 1, Dale L. Williams, 69, and his daughter Misty D. Williams, 43, both of Ary, went missing. Both individuals, said KSP officials, were last seen in the Balls Fork community of Perry County.
Dale Williams is described as a male with grey and brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. Misty Williams is described as a female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue jeans and she is diagnosed with autism.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, please call the Kentucky State Police Post 13 at, (606) 435-6069.
This incident remains under investigation by Trooper Steve Davidson.