Throughout last week, many local children were able to participate in Trooper Island Camp where they participated in a wide range of activities including fishing, swimming, archery and more. This year, Trooper Island Camp was held from Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 11.
Trooper Matt Gayheart. with Kentucky State Police Post 13, said that this year, Post 13 took 17 boys and 15 girls to the camp. While there, the children were able to learn new skills and participate in several activities, said Gayheart.
“During the day kids will rotate through different classes which will involve swimming, archery, canoeing and recreational,” said Gayheart.
The camp, he said, means a lot to both the troopers and the children who attend, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic and other tensions.
“It is important for us. It allows us to do several different things. For one, it allows us to build relationships with the kids in our communities that we’re serving. It also helps them see us in a different light, especially given the climate of law enforcement currently,” said Gayheart. “We’re able to build those friendships with them and they know they can come to us for help”
This year’s camp, said Gayheart, went well, and the post is thankful for the community’s support, he said. “We had a really good group of kids this year. Everything went really, really well,” said Gayheart.