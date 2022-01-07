Recently, Kentucky State Police troopers from Post 11 in London, Post 13 in Hazard and Post 10 in Harlan partnered with DESI East and Jade Enterprises of Berea to gather supplies throughout the communities in their respective post districts. On Dec. 16, troopers made the trip to Madisonville, Dawson Springs and Mayfield to deliver those supplies to the tornado victims.

Donated items included water, cleaning supplies, clothing, heaters, kerosene, monetary donations, toys and various other items. A total of 10 troopers and 10 Jade employees made the trip to communities throughout western Kentucky visiting families and individuals who were devastated by the tornadoes in the early morning hours of Dec. 12.

KSP officials said they would like to thank Jade Enterprises for transporting all the donated items for them. KSP said they will never be able to thank all the businesses and people that brought them supplies, toys or monetary donations.

“It is going to take a lot of time and many people to rebuild these communities. However, what we saw on Thursday (Dec. 16) was people working together to clean their communities and start back over. Kentucky people are strong and I believe our brothers and sisters from the West will bounce back from this disaster. Kentucky State Police asks the public to please keep the families of the Western KY affected by this storm in your thoughts and prayers,” KSP officials said in a statement.