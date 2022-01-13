Kentucky State Police said that the search for a missing Perry County man has ended with the man being found dead, while the search for his daughter continues.
At 3:07 p.m., Jan. 13, officials with the Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard received a call advising that volunteers with Vicco and Lotts Creek Fire and Rescue located human remains close to the creek bank in the Rowdy community of Perry County.
Troopers responded to the scene, along with the Perry County Coroner’s Office, and made a positive identification. The remains located were identified as Dale Williams, 69, of Ary. Williams was entered missing on Jan. 4, along with his daughter Misty Williams, 43, also of Ary. Rescue crews continue the search to locate Misty Williams.
Evidence located at the scene indicated no foul play at this time. Williams will be taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. This incident remains under investigation by Trooper Josh Neace and Trooper Steve Davidson.