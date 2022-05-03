KSP searching for missing juvenile

Officials with the Kentucky State Police Post 13 are searching for a missing Knott County juvenile.
On Sunday, May 1, at approximately 10:32 p.m., KSP Post 13 officials said, they received a call in reference to a runaway juvenile in the Littcarr community of Knott County.
Troopers responded to the scene and discovered that Alison Haggard, 15, of Littcarr, ran away from her foster parents’ home. Haggard, said officials, left the area in a 2014 Red Chevrolet Cruz belonging to her foster parents. The vehicle is described to have back bumper damage on the passenger side and a handicap placard hanging in the window.
Haggard is described as a juvenile female with brown/blonde hair, and blue eyes. She stands approximately 5’2" inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Alison Haggard, you are urged to contact KSP Post 13 immediately by calling, (606) 435-6069. This incident remains under investigation by Trooper Zach Neice.