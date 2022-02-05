On Jan. 28, officials with the Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard announced they are continuing the search for a missing Perry County man last seen in the summer of last year.
According to KSP, Dustin B. Sexton, 35, of Hazard, was reported missing by family members on Sept. 11, 2021. Sexton was last seen July 19, 2021, said KSP officials.
“It was more of a situation where it wasn’t uncommon for him to go without contact for extended periods of time so that’s the reason for the delay in the reporting of him missing. It wasn’t unlike him to go silent for a while,” said KSP Trooper Matt Gayheart.
Gayheart said the KSP has continued to work with the family and community on the investigation, but have not been getting many tips or information for a while.
“With any investigation we try to keep in close contact with the family members to keep them in the loop of what’s going on and vice versa, sometimes they hear things we don’t so they relay that information to us so we investigate that tip or lead and see where it takes us,” said Gayheart.
At the time of his disappearance, Sexton was described as a white male, standing around 5 feet and 11 inches tall, and weighing approximately 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has any information or knows the whereabouts of Sexton, they are urged to call the Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard at, (606) 435-6069. This missing person case remains under investigation by Trooper Adam Baker.