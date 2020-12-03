Recently, a shooting in the Krypton community of Perry County left one individual dead.
Trooper Matt Gayheart, with the Kentucky State Police Post 13, said the incident, which occurred on Thursday, Nov. 19, appears to be the result of a child custody dispute. The parents, said Gayheart, were Christy Renee Wooton Bailey and Robert Joseph Williams, and they had allegedly gotten into an argument while at Bailey's mother's property, where Bailey was currently residing.
“We are looking into it. It appears to be stemming from a child custody dispute between a mother and father. The father of the children, his dad was actually the one the altercation occurred with,” said Gayheart. “What I'm gathering is there were some issues there; there was an assault that took place on the father of the children (Williams) by some of the mother's (Bailey's) family members, so he took the children to his dad's house.”
Gayheart said that Williams, took the children to the residence of his father, Robert Willard Williams.
“The mother came to pick up the kids from his dad’s house and some type of altercation took place between the female and the children's father's dad. At some time, the female supposedly brandished a fire arm, and the father ended up shooting her,” said Gayheart.
Bailey, 28, of Krypton, was declared dead.
Gayheart said there have been no charges filed at this time, so no arrests have been made, however, the case will be presented before the grand jury.
“(Robert Willard Williams) was not arrested on the scene. They conferred with the Perry County Commonwealth’s Attorney and it will be presented before the grand jury,” said Gayheart.
