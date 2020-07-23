A Hazard man was arrested on felony trafficking charges after Kentucky State Police conducted a traffic stop and found methamphetamine and heroin, as well as a small child, in his vehicle
According to the arrest citation, on July 15, KSP Trooper Matthew Day saw a 1996 Pontiac Firebird being driven on Ky. 15 in the Bonnyman area and noted the driver, later identified as Drey Whiteherse, 36, of Gorman Hollow Road, was not wearing a seat belt.
Day, the citation said, conducted a traffic stop, and found that Whiteherse could not produce his driver’s license or insurance. Whiteherse was asked to exit the vehicle, the citation said, and Day saw a syringe in the door of the vehicle. Day found, court documents said, that Whiteherse’s license had been suspended.
Whiteherse, the citation said, gave consent to search the vehicle. Day wrote that he found a firearm under the driver’s seat, and further search of the vehicle revealed a baggie weighing approximately 2.9 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine. Also, Day wrote, he located two baggies of a gray substance believed to be heroin, as well as digital scales. The drugs and scales, Day wrote, were found inside a diaper bag in the vehicle.
Day wrote that there was also a small child in the back seat of the vehicle.
Whiteherse, the citation said, had constricted pupils and an orange substance in his teeth, which he told the trooper was suboxone. Whiteherse, Day wrote, also told the trooper he had used meth prior to driving.
Whiteherse was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), second-degree wanton endangerment, DUI, driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic charges. A preliminary hearing in the case was set for July 23.
