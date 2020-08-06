Two people were arrested Aug. 4 after, Kentucky State Police said, the service of a search warrant in Hazard led them to find a quantity of drugs including methamphetamine, firearms and stolen property, including a police radio.
According to an arrest citation by KSP Trooper Dan Smoot, on Aug. 4, officers served the search warrant at the Little Grapevine Creek Road residence of Brian Stamper, 43. Stamper, Smoot wrote, was inside the residence, and a second individual, Herbert D. Allen, 45, of Hayes Branch Road, Jackson, was outside.
Troopers, Smoot wrote, found suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana and a small amount of cash on Allen.
Inside the residence, the citation said, officers found approximately 8 grams of methamphetamine, 30 pills believed to be Tramadol, two handguns, a shotgun, numerous operational digital weight scales, small plastic baggies and approximately $4,000 in cash.
Also, Smoot wrote, officers found a 2016 Suzuki dirt bike that had been stolen, and a Kenwood radio which had been stolen from the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office.
Both men were lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified), being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stamper was also charged with two counts of receiving stolen property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.