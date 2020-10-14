On Wednesday morning, Oct. 14, Kentucky State Police Post 13, the Perry County Coroner’s Office and the Perry County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting involving two juveniles on Montgomery Creek Road in Vicco.
“We have two victims, unknown status,” said Trooper Sturgill, with KSP Post 13, at the scene. “They were both under 15."
No names have been released at this time, however, one individual is being interviewed, KSP said.
“We have someone, we're interviewing someone right now,” said Sturgill.
Further details were not available as of presstime. Check out the Hazard Herald in print and online for further information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.