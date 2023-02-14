Drivers who use Ky. 1067 (Fifteenmile Branch Road) in Perry County should prepare to use an alternate route on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
The road will be closed at mile point 2.4, near the Ky. 2446 intersection, for replacement of a drainage pipe. Work will begin around 8 a.m. and should be completed around 3 p.m.
No marked detour will be posted. Drivers can use Ky. 2446 and Ky. 267 as an alternate route to bypass the work location.
In case of inclement weather, the project will be postponed until another suitable date.