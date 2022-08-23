Drivers who use KY 2021 (Couchtown Road) in Perry County should prepare to use an alternate route on Thursday, Aug. 25.
The road will be closed at mile point 5.97 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This is between Eversole Hollow Road and Gullett Knob Lane. Work will begin around 8 a.m. and should be completed around 5 p.m.
No marked detour will be posted. Since KY 451 is closed at mile point 10.2 due to flood damage, and the Couchtown Road portion of KY 2021 is being used as a detour, drivers will have to find an alternate route. The Big Willard Road portion of KY 2021 and Briar Fork Circle Road can be used to connect to KY 451 near Coal Harbor while Couchtown Road is closed.
In case of inclement weather, the project will be postponed until another suitable date.