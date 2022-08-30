Drivers who use Ky. 2021 (Big Willard Road) in Perry County should prepare to use an alternate route on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
The road will be closed at mile point 0.2 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This is near the end of state maintenance. Work will begin around 8 a.m. and should be completed around 5 p.m.
No marked detour will be posted. Drivers can use Forked Mouth Branch Road as an alternate route to bypass the work location.
In case of inclement weather, the project will be postponed until another suitable date.