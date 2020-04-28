Today, April 28, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Department of Highways District 10 announced that KY 267 (Rowdy-Low Gap Road) in Perry County is closed indefinitely at mile marker 12 due to a break in pavement that has worsened significantly over the past week. This location is approximately 0.3 miles south of KY 476.
KYTC officials said that repairs had already been planned for the break, but deteriorating road conditions have caused them to close the road for the safety of the traveling public. The break extends across both lanes of traffic.
Drilling contractors are scheduled to start work as soon as possible. KYTC officials said it is not known at this time how long the repairs will take, or when the road can be reopened.
Drivers can use KY 80 and KY 476 as a detour route. “Road Closed” signs and barricades will be posted, but there will not be a signed detour.
