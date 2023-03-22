Drivers who use Ky. 267 (Typo Road) in Perry County should prepare for a road closure on Thursday, March 23.
The road will be closed at mile point 0.75, approximately 1.5 miles south of the Ky. 15 intersection at Bonnyman, for installation of a drainage pipe and base failure repairs. Work will begin around 8 a.m. and should be completed around 3 p.m.
As this is a dead-end road with no outlet, no detour is available. Motorists should plan their trips accordingly. Provisions will be made should emergency vehicles need access to areas beyond the closure point. Approximately 250 vehicles use this route each day.
In case of inclement weather, the project will be postponed until another suitable date.