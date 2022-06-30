Representatives of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce discussed challenges the state is facing and state goals going forward during the June 21 Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce meeting.

Amy Cloud, executive director of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, and Charles Aull, senior policy analyst for the Kentucky Chamber, attended the event and provided an update to the Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce and the community on the Kentucky Chamber’s perspective of how the latest legislative session went. Aull also gave an overview of big bills that were passed or brought up during the legislative session and discussed challenges the area is facing including job opportunities, childcare and affordable housing.

The legislature, said Aull, did a long session and had to go through a redistricting process this year, but still managed to file more than 1,000 pieces of legislation. This, he said, was very significant and demonstrated the success of the session.

“Which I believe is a record in terms of the number of pieces of legislation passed in a single season and they passed a whole bunch of them,” said Aull. “Fortunately when all the dust settled the picture that emerged was a pretty strong one. This was a very, very successful from the perspective of the business community and for Kentucky.”

The Kentucky Chamber, he said, also looked at how Kentuckians can save money and identified investment opportunities for the state. One of the ways this is being addressed, said Aull, is taking a look at taxes.

Kentucky’s individual income tax is currently 5 percent, while many surrounding states have much lower individual income taxes, which are some of the most economically harmful taxes, said Aull.

During the session, HB 8 was passed, which puts a process in place to reduce and phase out Kentucky’s individual income tax, said Aull. With this bill, he said, the state must meet certain spending, saving and revenue goals to trigger a reduction each year. If the state meets the goals, in January, the state individual income tax will go down to 4.5 percent, in Jan. 2024 it will go to 4 percent and so on, he said.

“It’s going to be one of those bills that we’re going to look at years from now as a landmark moment for reshaping the economy,” said Aull.

Additionally, he said, the session brought up HB 475, which addresses local taxes and issues with it.

Another challenge the Chamber said they are focusing on is the fact that workforce for the state is low right now, and below the national average. Aull said a lot of factors contribute to this, such as childcare and substance abuse. Several bills were passed and introduced during the session to help with these issues, he said.

The legislature passed HB 499, which begins to address Kentucky’s childcare challenges by incentivizing employers to offer childcare to employees. If an employer offers childcare money to employees, the state will match the employer’s rate, potentially cutting the employee’s childcare costs in half. This bill, he said, will take effect in July 2023.

“It’s a really innovative thing. No other state is really doing that,” said Aull.

Another bill that was discussed and expected to help address issues was HB 4, which deals with unemployment insurance and will tie unemployment benefits to the current economy so they match.

Aull said SB 90 will create a program that allows judges to order an evaluation on people arrested on non-violent drug related charges so they can be sent to treatment instead of jail. This bill, he said, will be critical in helping communities.

The Kentucky Chamber, said Aull, will continue to focus on workforce challenges, tax reform and preventing economic recession during the upcoming year.