Kentucky's congressional delegation is urging President Joe Biden to issue a federal emergency disaster declaration for the Commonwealth of Kentucky after deadly flash flooding swept through Eastern Kentucky beginning July 26, 2022, according to a statement issued July 28.
In a joint letter to the president, U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, dean of the U.S. House of Representatives, joined U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and congressmen Brett Guthrie, Andy Barr, James Comer, Thomas Massie and John Yarmuth in supporting Governor Andy Beshear's request for an expedited Major Disaster Declaration to activate federal resources for relief efforts in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe counties.
"Excessive rainfall caused deadly flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky leading to significant rescue efforts as a result of blocked roads and destroyed bridges from high water, mud slides, and downed trees. Several Kentuckians are confirmed dead, with many still unaccounted for. Hundreds of homes and many businesses were severely damaged or totally lost in the flood," the letter stated. “Gov. Beshear rightly declared a State of Emergency in quick response to the disaster, and mobilized the Kentucky National Guard, but this remains an ongoing, dynamic, and dangerous situation."
The Kentucky National Guard and countless first responders across southern and Eastern Kentucky heroically conducted water rescue missions and helicopter evacuations, safely moving individuals out of harm's way, the statement said.
The immediate aftermath of the catastrophic flooding resulted in power outages for tens of thousands of households, and severe damage to critical infrastructure. Numerous roads and bridges were destroyed or blocked by debris, delaying rescue efforts and supply deliveries. While local and state efforts are underway, federal assistance will be necessary for long-term recovery efforts.
"We appreciate your timely consideration of this request, which will greatly assist Kentucky communities in a desperate time of need. Thank you in advance for your quick action in this matter," the letter concluded.