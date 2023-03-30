Dr. Aaron Thompson, president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, attended the March 28 Chamber of Commerce meeting and was the guest speaker. Thompson visited Hazard as part of his Community Conversations tour, where he is traveling across the state speaking to community members and leaders about advancing education attainment.

Dr. Jennifer Lindon, president of Hazard Community and Technical College, introduced Thompson to the crowd and explained how important Thompson’s work has been.

“He is an accomplished educator and leader. He has vast experience in both the non-profit and profit sectors,” said Lindon, adding that Thompson was with EKU for over 20 years and has been with the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education for a number of years in a number of positions.

“He oversees all things higher education,” said Lindon. “He definitely is an advocate not only for higher education, but also for eastern Kentucky.

“He has funded a number of initiatives through CPE that HCTC and our communities have benefitted from. He certainly works in our favor all the time in Frankfort,” said Lindon.

Thompson said that, five years ago, he went on a listening tour across the state to find out if education was important to the state and why it was, speaking to over 3,000 people. Thompson said for years it was said that Kentucky doesn’t value higher education, or education in general, so he wanted to challenge and change that. “So what I wanted to do was find out if that is the case, why, or if they do, why,” said Thompson.

Now, he said, he is back five years later to tell those areas from his previous tour what the council has done since the last visit and tell them what the next steps need to be, as well as ask for help in achieving those goals and steps.

“The state is doing well economically, but not all parts of the state are doing well equally,” said Thompson. “But without a doubt the most direct correlation between a strong economic system or a strong state with great economic value is that of a highly educated workforce.”

He said areas with a high success in education often have a better, more successful workforce and economy. Some of the economic considerations Thompson discussed relating to this were that Kentucky has a 39.3 percent workforce participation; has a 6.3 percent unemployment rate; has a $39,594 median household income; and 20 percent of its population are living in poverty.

To succeed, Thompson said, the state needs to create economic value by increasing education and keeping people in the state, working to help address mental and behavioral needs and incorporating employability skills.

“Ninety percent of the jobs required in Kentucky now are requiring, or in the future will require, some college education. It may not be a four-year, it may not even be a two-year, but it will be a technical certificate which is college in this state,” said Thompson, adding that employers will be wanting employees to be more skilled and educated.

Thompson said his goal is for every student to have a work-based learning experience by 2030.

“We know that increases the likelihood that they actually will get employed. Not only that, but they see the relevance of college,” he said.

Across the state, Thompson said, enrollment numbers are going down in many areas, so many colleges are working to focus on areas that need help, such as under-represented and low income populations. According to Thompson, in one year, HCTC has had 9.4 percent fewer degrees and credentials; 14.5 percent less enrollment (not counting dual credit students); 12 percent increase in enrollment of URM students (not counting dual credit students); and 9.78 ppt increase in retention rates.

Lindon said HCTC is already looking forward to the progress they’re making.

"At HCTC, we have actually seen an increase in enrollment from Spring 2022 to Spring 2023, so we've seen a more than 10 percent increase in our enrollment if we compare last Spring to this Spring," said Lindon. "We are really pleased to see our numbers coming back up. Right now, we are sitting at about 2,800 students for Spring and that's compared to last Spring when we were about 2,400 students.”

Thompson said when he started this position he had an attainment goal of 60 percent of Kentucky having a credential that matters (pays a livable wage). The state, he said, has seen an annual increases in the number of Kentuckians with a post-secondary education. From 2016-17, Thompson said KY had an attainment rate of 4.7 percent, followed by an attainment rate of 2.8 percent in 2017-18; an attainment rate of 3.5 percent in 2018-19; an attainment rate of 3.3 percent in 2019-20; and an attainment rate of 0.5 percent in 2020-21.

“We have been way above the trajectory until 2020-2021,” he said, adding that COVID-19 happened and impacted it. “As of last week in our newest data we are at 54.5 percent overall, so we have actually advanced faster, but we still have a long way to go.”

Thompson said the flood and COVID impacted the state but it can’t be used as an excuse.

“That doesn’t give us the excuse to say that affected us. We have to double down because it’s going to matter more than ever that we do this,” he said.

Kentucky’s current levels of educational attainment, said Thompson, are that half the population has a post-secondary credential. According to Thompson, 38 percent have a high school diploma or less; 8 percent have some college experience; 16 percent have certificates and certifications; 10 percent have an associate’s degree; 18 percent have a bachelor’s degree; and 11 percent have a graduate or higher.

There are four ways to reach the 2030 goal, said Thompson. These include getting more students graduating from high school to go to college; creating college success by getting people through school faster and more often; getting more adult learners; and getting more out of state students to come to Kentucky and stay in Kentucky.