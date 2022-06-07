The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts kicks off its 35th Anniversary class this summer with a class doubled in size from previous years thanks to supplemental funding from the Kentucky Department of Education. Growing from 256 students to more than 500 students, the tuition-free program will take place over two consecutive three-week sessions (Session 1: June 12 – July 2; Session 2: July 10 – July 30) with students divided into each. Both sessions will take place at the University of Kentucky this summer.
During the three-week program, student-artists from 71 counties will be immersed in a rigorous schedule of daily seminars, creative projects, master classes and lectures. Instruction will be offered in nine disciplines, including: Architecture and Design; Creative Writing; Dance; Drama; Film and Photography; Instrumental Music; Musical Theatre; Visual Art; and Vocal Music.
Since 1987, nearly 7,250 rising high school juniors and seniors have descended on a college campus setting to immerse themselves in an arts intensive environment, with cross-discipline learning, special guest artist performances and lectures and the opportunity to access critical life-changing college scholarships.
In 2022, one student will be participating from Perry County — Wolfframmina Day, of Hazard High School.
“We have learned a lot about the resilience of the arts during the past couple years,” said Nick Covault, executive director of GSA, and GSA Alumnus (Class of 2002, Vocal Music). “What we also discovered was that through passion and energy, these young students are willing and ready to learn under any circumstance. We are once again excited to welcome them – and twice as many – to GSA this summer,” said Covault.