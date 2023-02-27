KY Kids’ Interface and Network for Healthy Development (K.I.N.D.), a new program for primary care practitioners to access free psychiatric consultation and training to improve and expedite treatment for their patients, is coming to the region soon.
The program, according to a statement, is for enrolled Primary Care Providers only, not for patients. KY K.I.N.D. is a free service that connects enrolled primary care physicians (PCPs) to a child psychiatrist. KY K.I.N.D. is a federally and state funded mental health access program for PCPs available at no cost.
The underlying principle of the program is that mental health care for children and adolescents is a critical component of their overall health care, the statement said.
In Kentucky, nearly all counties have inadequate access to mental health providers, especially for children and adolescents, said program officials. When specialists are available, there are often lengthy waiting periods, especially for child and adolescent psychiatry services, officials said. Additionally, officials said, access to child psychiatry and appropriate mental health services can be both complex and limited. The goal of the program is to offer this critical support to pediatricians.
Program stakeholders include HRSA, KY DPH and the Kentucky AAP.
For more information, contact Program Director Pat Purcell at, patpurcell@twc.com, or the Kentucky Chapter of the AAP at, (502) 875-2205.