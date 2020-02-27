On Feb. 21, representatives from Kentucky Power awarded a $62,500 AEP Foundation grant to the Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky in Hazard to support STEM Career Exploration programs.
The grant, AEP and CLCKY officials said, will allow the Challenger Center to design, develop or purchase interactive STEM exhibits and project-based learning tools to engage K-12 students and increase their interest in STEM fields. The grant is a continuation of Kentucky Power’s pledge to complete Acts of Appreciation in the communities it serves in eastern Kentucky.
“The money received will go towards the installation of some new exhibits here at the Challenger Learning Center to ensure that we’re providing state of the art, modern educational and engaging experiences,” said CLCKY Program Coordinator Joseph Collins. “We plan on installing a modernized flight simulator so we can really bring the aerospace from NASA and give students the chance to act as pilots flying and lifting off from the ground here.
“We also plan to incorporate a number of new electronics and robotics exhibits, so the students can go from just playing around on their phones to really engaging and having a career in electronics and engineering,” Collins said. “Even though we’ve only got them for a day or for a week, we want to insight that curiosity,” he said, explaining that the center staff hopes visiting students will want to pursue a career in the sciences once they encounter the center’s programs.
While at the CLCKY presenting the grant check, Kentucky Power officials were able to tour the center and speak with CLCKY staff about the various programs offered, and also observe fourth grade students from Dorton Elementary School participate in the CLCKY Mars Invasion program.
“The leadership of Kentucky Power was able to come and tour the center today and I think they were very impressed with what they saw,” said Tom Cravens, director of the Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky. “We had a group of students here, fourth graders from Dorton Elementary School over in Pike County, that were participating in our Mars Invasion program, so they got to see some young people in action and got to see how excited and engaged they are with our science exhibits. I think they were pleased and confident that their money was going for a good cause,” said Cravens.
Brett Madison, president of Kentucky Power, said this was his first tour of the center and he was impressed with what he saw.
“I have to say, being a parent and having four children — mine are older now — but watching these fourth graders that were here today and just the thrill that they had, they were laughing and very focused. They weren’t cutting up and playing around, their minds were like sponges, they were absorbing what they were doing,” said Madison. “I was very impressed with the tour,” Madison said, stating that just to see the students go to a hands-on type of exhibit was rewarding to witness.
“I think one of the things we’re very glad to do is the fact that this Challenger Center is located right in the heart of our service territory, in other words the community that Kentucky Power serves, not only do we serve them we live in these communities,” said Madison, explaining that their business likes to be involved with their service areas in many ways. “Kentucky Power is very invested in the communities we serve.
“It’s a privilege for us to be able to partner with the community and the Challenger Center, and we realize what a valuable player this is in the lives of young people. Who knows what they’ll do with their careers,” Madison said. “I’m very impressed with what they’re doing here.”
Mike Laslow, Kentucky Power project manager and a CLCKY board member, has been to the center many times and said that it is nice to see the engagement between businesses, the CLCKY and local students.
“Kentucky Power has been involved with the Challenger Center ever since it opened in 1999,” said Laslow. “The activities they do here tie in.”
Laslow said what the students learn in the CLCKY relates to content they learn in the classrooms and in competitions that the center participate in with the support of Kentucky Power.
Cravens said the center is appreciative of the grant and partnership with Kentucky Power, and he is looking forward to getting the exhibits placed.
“We’re very honored and pleased that AEP selected the Challenger Center for one of their Foundation grants. We’ll start looking at these new exhibits right away and hopefully have them in by summer just in time for our summer camp programs,” said Cravens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.