The Kentucky River Elder Abuse Council will be holding its annual poster contest. Poster submissions are due Oct. 5.

The theme of this year's contest is “Elder Abuse is NOT Cool.”

Eligibility

The poster contest is open to all students in the Kentucky River area in grades Kindergarten through sixth grade.

All artwork material must be student created.

Students will submit a poster about the theme for the contest, one entry per student. Judging will be based on: poster portraying the theme; creativity; and artistic ability. Each submission must be accompanied by a completed entry form.

Criteria

• Draw a picture demonstrating the contest theme. The theme should be written on the artwork somewhere.

• Each drawing should be in dark pen or pencil. The drawing can have crayon or marker coloring inside the pen or pencil outline.

• Each picture should be drawn on white poster board, illustration board or heavy paper. The overall dimensions are 8.5 inches x 11 inches (copy paper size).

• All artwork must be original. Copyrighted characters, computer generated posters or clip art will not be accepted.

• Keep in mind that posters may be on display and should be easy to read.

• Nothing may be glued, stapled, or attached to the front of the artwork in any way.

• Only posters that meet competition rules will be considered.

• Entry information should be submitted separately.

• Students name can not be on the front of the poster.

Deadline

Entries must reach the Kentucky River Area Development District (KRADD) office by Oct. 5. Please email the picture of your entries to, stacie@kradd.org.

Awards

Awards will be presented in the following categories: Kindergarten – second grade; third grade – fourth grade; and fifth grade – sixth grade. Awards will be given for county winners in each category and then regional winners will be selected. The overall top poster will be placed on the back of an elder abuse t-shirt this year.

Winners will be notified and awards will be sent to the winners' county/counties of residence.

For more information about the contest, please call KRADD at, (606) 436-3158. To report elder abuse, call, 1-877-597-2331.