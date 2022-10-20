Thanks to a group from Louisville, Perry County now has even more support for flood relief and recovery in the community.

On Oct. 12, representatives from the KYANA Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) presented a $14,000 check to the Housing Development Alliance (HDA), an affordable housing developer in Hazard that is leading local rebuilding efforts.

HDA was selected as the recipient of the donation based upon recommendations from the Perry County Fiscal Court, the City of Hazard and the Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce. Perry County

Judge-Executive Scott Alexander, Hazard MayorDonald “Happy” Mobelini and the Perry County Chamber of Commerce all believed that housing is the chief need among those most impacted by the disastrous July flood.

“It means so much to us to have the support of these folks,” said HDA Executive Director Scott McReynolds. “We’re just glad they picked us. HDA receives no direct funding for flood relief, so we depend on donations from folks like KYANA Charities to make our home building and home repair work for flood survivors possible.”

According to Patricia Palmer-Ball, the group’s treasurer, this is the largest donation KYANA Charities has ever raised. Along with the check, the group also brought along a truckload of donated items to help the county’s flood survivors.

“The folks on our Charity Team were very selective on the decision to help our Kentucky neighbors,” said KYANA member Hunter Palmer-Ball. “We saw the destruction and the need for our struggling friends, so we had to help. Our hearts belong to Perry County.”

When asked if any personal connections to Hazard or Perry County contributed to their decision, KYANA Charities Director Neil White said, “Just know that you have friends in Louisville and that we care.”

Flood survivors in Breathitt, Knott and Perry counties who are in need of a new home or flood repairs

should contact the HDA office by calling, (606) 436-0497, or by, emailing julia@hdahome.org. For those interested in finding out more about the KYANA Region of the AACA, please visit, https://kyanaregionaaca.com/.