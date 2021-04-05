The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has closed the bridge over Buffalo Creek at mile point 7.7 on KY 1096 (Fourseam-Buffalo Road) in Perry County due to significant deterioration of the structure's steel beams.
The one-lane bridge is located approximately 0.3 miles from KY 15, near Fourseam Church.
KYTC plans to build a temporary diversion to reopen the road, with hopes of restoring traffic within two weeks. Plans for a permanent repair are under development.
Approximately 260 vehicles per day use this section of KY 1096.
Drivers can use KY 80 as a detour route while the road is closed. Barricades will be in place to block traffic on the closed bridge until the temporary diversion is opened. An announcement on the reopening of the road will be made on District 10's Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.