The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, along with its engineering consultant, H.A. Spalding Engineers, is seeking public input concerning a proposed project to improve sidewalks along a one-mile stretch of KY 476 (North Main Street) in the Walkertown and Wabaco sections of Hazard.
The project under development would add or improve sidewalks along the roadway between Turner Avenue, just south of the Business KY 15 intersection in Walkertown and Riverside Cemetery in Wabaco. The project would add a curb and gutter to a portion of this section of KY 476 and make other improvements to better facilitate alternative transportation methods and make the sidewalk compliant with Americans With Disabilities Act requirements.
A website has been established at http://ky476perry.com/ to provide information and accept public input on the project. Visitors will be able to download a brochure explaining the project, view a video to display the proposed improvements and provide comments. A three-week comment period will begin Thursday, Feb. 11, and run through Thursday, March 4, using that website. Due to safety restrictions related to COVID-19, this format of public input is being offered instead of a traditional in-person public meeting.
This project is funded through the federal Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), which provides funding for surface transportation projects such as on-road and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure projects for improving non-driver access to public transportation and enhanced mobility, community improvement activities, environmental mitigation and safe routes to school projects. Information on TAP is available at https://go.usa.gov/xGhSw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.