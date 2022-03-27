The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's 2022 Strategic Highway Investment Formula for Tomorrow (SHIFT) scores were recently made available to the public for review. The projects and scores are listed in each of the 12 Highway Districts.

SHIFT is the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's data-driven, objective approach to compare capital improvement projects and prioritize limited transportation funds. SHIFT helps reduce over-programming and provides a clear road map for construction in the coming years. The formula, said KYTC officials, applies to all transportation funding that isn't prioritized by other means, such as maintenance work, local government projects and dedicated federal projects.

Recording and publishing SHIFT allows policy makers to observe and gauge how far down the priority list the KYTC's limited dollars will go and which other projects could be funded if additional dollars were generated, said officials with the KYTC. This collaborative model uses measurable data to assess the need for and benefits of planned projects and compare them to each other. The projects, said officials, are scored based on five key attributes: safety, asset management, congestion, economic growth and benefit/cost.

The Highway District 10 SHIFT scores for 2022, which includes scores for Breathitt, Lee, Owsley, Perry and Wolfe counties, feature several projects in Perry County.

• One of the Perry County projects, which will make safety improvements on KY-80 from the Leslie County line to KY-451, has a SHIFT regional score of 65.4. The 2021 project cost estimate for this was $5,400,000.

• Another project from Perry County that was scored in SHIFT was the reconstruction of KY 15 from Bonnyman to near KY 28, which featured a SHIFT regional score of 52.9, and had a 2021 project cost estimate of $59,200,000.

• Another project in the 2022 SHIFT for Perry County was a project to address and repair a roadway slide on KY 7 from MP 9.8 to MP 10. This project had a 2021 project cost estimate of $5,100,000 and a SHIFT regional score of 52.8.

• A reconstruction project to improve KY 475 from KY 15X in Walkertown to north of Walker Cornett Road in Wabaco was also included in Perry County's SHIFT, scoring a SHIFT regional score of 44.3. The 2021 project cost estimate was $4,480,000.

• Also included in the 2022 SHIFT was a project for Perry County consisting of reconstruction from the Woodland Park bridge to KY 15X in Hazard. This had a 2021 project cost estimate of $4,650,000 and a SHIFT regional score of 40.0.

• A safety project requiring the reconstruction of an existing roadside rock cut on KY 80 from MP 14.30 to MP 14.85 was also included in SHIFT for Perry County. This had a 2021 project cost estimate of $5,567,000 and a SHIFT regional score of 29.7.

• Another project for Perry County, the reconstruction of a roadway to eliminate flooding beginning at the intersection with KY 550, had a SHIFT regional score of 23.1 and a 2021 project cost estimate of $1,134,000.

• The addition of a new interchange off of a new exit 55 Hal Rogers Parkway in Perry County was also included in SHIFT. This had a 2021 project cost estimate of $11,368,800 and a SHIFT regional score of 17.1.

• The final Perry County project included in the 2022 SHIFT was the addition of a new route which will provide new and improved access to the Wendall Ford Airport. This had a SHIFT regional score of 5.7 and a 2021 project cost estimate of $13,180,000.

The process of SHIFT, said the KYTC, starts with a list of projects previously identified by state and local transportation leaders, such as Area Development Districts, Metropolitan Planning Organizations and KYTC Districts. Once the list of projects is complete, projects must either be sponsored by local transportation leaders or be committed projects – those listed in the previous State Highway Plan with funding beyond the design phase. The KYTC said each ADD, MPO and district are allocated a number of sponsorships based on population, lane miles and number of counties served. After consulting with local elected officials, transportation leaders choose which projects to sponsor.

Following the designation of sponsorships, each project is reviewed and scored on a scale of 0 to 100 with a formula that uses objective measures for the five key attributes. Projects of statewide significance – including interstates, parkways and other major connecting routes – are scored first. The remaining projects, known as regional projects, are scored using a similar formula.

The KYTC identifies the top scoring statewide projects and about one-third are selected for priority funding. The remaining statewide projects are considered during the next phase.

Local transportation leaders take the lead role in prioritizing regional priorities, which include highways and local roads as well as the remaining statewide projects. Using local insights, ADDs, MPOs and KYTC Districts may boost the scores for their top priority projects, adding 15 points to their base scores on the 0-to-100 point scale. Projects boosted by both the District and ADD/MPO receive an additional 30 points, known as a turbo boost, said the KYTC.

Kentucky, said the KYTC, is divided into four geographic regions, each containing three contiguous KYTC districts. Each region gets an equal allocation of funds, and the top ranking projects in each region are the priorities considered in drafting the State Highway Plan.

The Recommended State Highway Plan is formed when the KYTC combines the statewide and regional priorities to help develop the Governor's Recommended State Highway Plan, which is presented to the General Assembly. After that, the Enacted State Highway Plan is formed. During the legislative session, lawmakers fine-tune the plan based on additional information and funding availability, said officials. The result is the Enacted State Highway Plan, which includes two years of funded projects and spending priorities for the following four years.

More information about the SHIFT prioritization process along with the scores from the other highway districts and statewide projects can be found at https://transportation.ky.gov/SHIFT/Pages/default.aspx.