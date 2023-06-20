L&B Reptiles has officially reopened, says owner and operator of the pet store, Lennie Holbrook, of Whitesburg.

“L stands for my name and the B is for my daughter Bella,” said Holbrook. Holbrook said he has always had a lifelong passion and admiration for reptiles and hoped to inspire others with his shop among many other things.

“Bella has always loved animals and my passion started way back when I was her age. Once I seen her have the same love like I did, I wanted to open the door bringing that excitement to my hometown community of Whitesburg, Ky,” said Holbrook.

With a mission statement to bring exciting animals to the store front, Holbrook said he believes he can give local residents a chance to to interact and possibly create a spark for wildlife education.

Holbrook also said he thought it would be a good way to prepare his daughter on how to run a business while also allowing her to work with the public, gaining experience she could use for the rest of her life.

The road to opening L&B Reptiles hasn't been without challenges. Holbrook first opened the store in Whitesburg in December 2021, but a flood soon destroyed the entire shop and 99% of the animals and their enclosures.

“We opened to the public in December of ‘21 but then disaster struck with the flood. It had destroyed my entire shop and 99 percent of all animals and enclosures were gone. It took a few weeks for all that to actually sink in on what happened, not knowing if I had the heart or energy to do this again,” said Holbrook.

Holbrook said he is grateful for the community’s support, which allowed him and his daughter to continue onward in pursuing this passion.

“After several supportive messages and positive comments rom everyone, that gave me strength to continue. But unfortunately there were no places to rent in Whitesburg, so I started to branch out to surrounding cities and I chose Hazard,” said Holbrook. “I am thankful to the folks at Hall Properties who decided to take a chance and I couldn’t be happier. Also my wife for putting up with all my madness and the followers and loyal customers we have. Perry County has opened their arms and invited us in and I want to say thank you.”

L&B Reptiles is located on 124 Corporate Drive and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m to 6 p.m, closed Sunday and Monday. Anyone wishing to contact L&B can reach out via their Facebook or call, (606) 831-5894.