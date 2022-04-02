La Palma Mexican Grill has opened in Hazard. The new restaurant offers dine-in and take-out options, as well as offers delivery through Delivery Guy and Door Dash.

Fernando Mata, co-owner of La Palma, said he owns the restaurant with his brother and the cook, and that they all three formerly worked at La Pena in Hazard.

“I worked in La Pena a long time and we decided to do our own – you know, to open our own place. We’ve been here for so long, so it was time for us to move on to our own thing,” said Mata. “The Smokehouse (Big Blue Smokehouse) shut down and the opportunity came so we said why not open our own place.”

La Palma had its first opening day on Saturday, March 26. Mata said the turnout for the event was very good. “It was pretty good. It didn’t take long to open up,” said Mata.

Mata said they hope to have a grand opening in two weeks.

La Palma, said Mata, offers customers fast and friendly service, good food, variety of menu options and big portions of food. “It feels comfortable, you can sit and just chill,” he said.

The restaurant is located at 123 Corporate Drive in Hazard in the former Big Blue Smokehouse location. Hours of operation are from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday; 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information or to order, call, (606) 439-0032.