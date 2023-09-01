In observance of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4, several businesses and government offices in Perry County will be closed or have altered schedules.

Federal and State Offices: All federal and state governmental offices will be closed.

Perry County Administrative Offices: In alignment with state closure guidelines, administrative offices will be closed.

Courthouse: Also closed on Monday, Sept. 4.

Banks: All banks will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Post Offices: Closed on Labor Day, resuming regular hours on Tuesday.

Trash Collection: Will not be affected; pickups will proceed as normally scheduled on Monday.

Municipal Offices: Most will be closed in observance of the holiday.

All closed offices and businesses are expected to resume their regular hours on Tuesday.