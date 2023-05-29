Laid Back Country Picker kicking off Levitt AMP Whitesburg season

Laid Back Country Picker just wants to play good music and treat people right. He’ll be doing just that free to the public June 1 at the Mountain Heritage Stage in downtown Whitesburg to kick off the 2023 Levitt AMP Whitesburg Music Series.

Laid Back has played and recorded with Grammy winners and performed at the fabled Ryman Auditorium, Red Rocks, and Bonnaroo. His show combines ‘70s country music, classic guitar rock and hillbilly sensibility.

LB attracts fans from many genres, including rockabilly, punk and metal, as well as more traditional country and rock and roll purists. Rejecting the modern for the surreal, Laid Back and Honey deliver a unique musical experience.

Appalachiatari starts the high energy evening of free music at 6:30. Laid Back takes the stage at 7:30.

The Levitt AMP Whitesburg Music Series is at the Mountain Heritage Stage in downtown Whitesburg. These family friendly, free outdoor concerts occur Thursdays from June 1- July 27, with the final show July 28. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. with headliners on at 7:30 p.m.. The Whitesburg Farmers Market and CANE community meal start at 5 p.m.

Rain site is the Appalshop solar pavilion, two blocks from the Mountain Heritage Stage.

The Levitt AMP Whitesburg Music Series is a project of the Cowan Community Center and partners the City of Whitesburg, the Mountain Heritage Festival Committee, Appalshop, Letcher Tourism, Whitesburg Farmers Market and CANE Kitchen.

The series is supported in part by the Levitt Foundation, which partners with communities across America to activate underused public spaces through the power of free live music,

creating welcoming, inclusive destinations where people of all ages and backgrounds come together. For more information, www. levitt.org.

