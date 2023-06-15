As overdose deaths continue to rise across the commonwealth, lawmakers recently discussed a bill that would allow murder charges to be sought in cases of overdose deaths.

During the Interim Joint Committee on Judiciary meeting on June 8, Rep. John Blanton and Rep. Deanna Frazier Gordon discussed the need for support of what is known as House Bill 388, which would allow murder charges to be brought against an individual who provided a controlled substance to someone who died as a result of an overdose.

“We are not making good progress in the issues of opioid abuse and drug trafficking,” said Gordon. “And 20 other states in some way have enhanced their charges in this area.”

Blanton agreed.

“This is a tool to get off the street the people who are feeding this poison to our family, to our friends and our neighbors,” said Blanton.

Currently, an individual can be charged with second-degree manslaughter if it’s found they provided someone who died of an overdose with a controlled substance.

However, it is difficult to prove remuneration, which is required for the charge.

Rep. Lindsey Burke asked if striking the need for proof of remuneration would help.

Blanton said although that might be a possible option, he believes there is a need for something harsher than the nonviolent manslaughter offense.

In the state of Kentucky, Blanton said, an individual who has been convicted of a nonviolent class C felony, such as second-degree manslaughter, is eligible for parole after serving 20 percent of their time.

“So, if you get a five year sentence, you become eligible for parole after 12 months,” said Blanton.

However, Deputy Public Advocate Scott West said imposing a harsher punishment could instead increase overdose deaths rather than deter them.

According to a study published by the Drug Policy Alliance in 2017, West said, suggesting harsher punishment in the case of overdose deaths could be counterproductive.

“What they find is, the threat of worse prosecution doesn’t do anything to stop the people who are selling this,” said West. “But, what it does do is, it chills Good Samaritan laws.”

The threat of criminal prosecution for murder would cause a chill effect, West said, which will cause people to walk away rather than report an overdose.

For instance, West said, if a college student gives a peer a marijuana cigarette which is unknowingly laced with fentanyl, and the peer overdoses and dies, that student could potentially be charged with murder.

Therefore, he continued, people will be less likely to report overdoses for fear of being prosecuted for murder.

Blanton said the bill’s purpose is to go after the people who are drug dealers, not just the users, and that is what it will be used for.

However, West said, that wouldn’t be even-handed treatment and the law should treat everyone equally.

Further, West said, opening up murder investigations for every overdose death will cause a strain on law enforcement and on the court system.

Last year, West said, there were 2,127 overdose deaths in the state of Kentucky.

“I almost guarantee you that less than half of those were open as a homicide,” said West. “But they would be (under HB 388).”

Gordon said the bill was meant to start a conversation to help find a solution to the drug problem that has spread across the commonwealth.

Blanton said passing this bill may not solve the problem, but it would be a step forward in finding a solution.

“We’re not going to arrest ourselves out of this problem, but it’s a part of controlling and trying to get things down,” said Blanton. “No, this isn’t going to fix the problem, but it certainly will help.”