Residents of a Breathitt County community hard hit by flooding late last month have filed a lawsuit blaming two coal companies for their alleged roles in the catastrophe which claimed two lives there and left numerous people homeless.

According to the lawsuit filed Aug. 22 by attorneys Ned Pillersdorf and Tanner Hesterberg on behalf of residents of the area of River Caney, located near Ky. 15 in the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County, the plaintiffs and other survivors of the flooding have lost their homes and personal belongings, in addition to the two lives lost.

The lawsuit claims that Blackhawk Mining LLC of Lexington has an active strip mine — a mine which is in both Perry and Breathitt counties — above where the plaintiffs live and has contracted with Pine Branch Mining to blasting both before and after the flood event.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs say that there have been many past floods in the Breathitt County area, but that there had never been flooding in the River Caney area of the magnitude of that seen last month.

“The (River Caney residents) state that, based on information they have received, (the coal companies) operated a number of silt ponds which failed due to the fact that they were improperly maintained and improperly constructed,” the lawsuit said. “The failure of the silt ponds caused debris and excessive water to flow onto the Plaintiffs’ properties and caused damages ...”

Pillersdorf said Aug. 23 that he took the case, which is similar to others he’s litigated against coal companies in other areas, because he has learned from mine experts like Jack Spadaro and Scott Simonton that improperly reclaimed surface mines are “ticking time bombs.” The Lost Creek community’s situation, he said, is an example, especially considering the number of floods that have hit Breathitt County in the past, compared to the number of times Lost Creek has been flooded.

“This area had never been flooded before,” he said. “The whole place is devastated now. Hardly any clients are living in their homes … I think it’s the worst-devastated area that got hit.”

Pillersdorf said Spadaro, who is a nationally-recognized health and safety engineer and environmental consultant who was part of the investigation into the cause of the 1972 Buffalo Creek disaster in West Virginia, looked at drone footage from the community and said that it is clearly the result of surface mine reclamation issues.

In the lawsuit, it is claimed that the coal companies violated Kentucky Administrative Regulations by allowing materials and other debris to escape from a permitted mining area to a non-permitted area. In so doing, the lawsuit claims, the companies acted “in wanton disregard in failing to operate their mining operations safely and they are strictly liable and/or violated the relevant standards of care for the damages the plaintiffs have incurred.”

Pillersdorf said that there are fish that live in the silt ponds on the mine sites that ended up in his clients’ yards, further pointing to the material coming from the mine.

According to the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet’s Surface Mine Information System, Pine Branch Mining has been issued two notices of violation related to a permit targeted in the lawsuit.

According to the SMIS record, one notice was given because, “due to an extreme rainfall event, erosion to the emergency spillway and the dam near the principal spillway has occurred on pond 45 and pond 56R.” That violation, the records show, was abated on Aug. 15 with the repair of all erosion damage to the dam and emergency spillway on the two ponds.

A second notice of violation, the records show, was related to a third pond named BS-43. In that case, the records show, “due to recent historical rainfall events the discharge of pond BS-43 has eroded the downstream corridor below the pond and deposited silt in the road and ditchline below.” In addition, inspectors found, the principal spillway of the pond was not functioning as designed, by allowing water to discharge from the pond beside the pipe without discharging through the pipe.

The mining operations, the lawsuit claims, exacerbated the impact of the heavy rains on the River Caney residents.

“The defendants have numerous mining operations in Eastern Kentucky and are well aware of the danger posed by having partially reclaimed or unreclaimed mining operations above populated areas,” the lawsuit said. “The defendants knew that the mining and standard of care violations described elsewhere in this complaint are ticking time bombs ready to explode with any type of heavy rainfall.”

In the lawsuit, the residents are seeking a judgement against the coal companies, compensatory damages and punitive damages.

Pillersdorf said the tragedy of the flooding is compounded by the economic status of the people it affected.

“It hit the poorest areas,” he said. “Knott County is a very impoverished area. It was wiped out. That’s the cruelest part about this — is it because the poorest parts of the counties tend to be around the biggest mining operations?”