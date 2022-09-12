On Sept. 6, Gov. Andy Beshear presented $11.6 million for four projects to improve infrastructure, public safety and water treatment in Perry County. He also provided an update on the travel trailers en route to Floyd, Letcher and Perry counties, donated by the State of Louisiana after they were originally purchased to house Hurricane Ida survivors.

“The projects we are announcing today are going to improve the health and well-being of our Eastern Kentucky communities,” Beshear said. “We are making good on our promise to be with Eastern Kentucky for the long haul. We have brighter days on our horizon.”

Beshear said the areas impacted by the July flooding have continued to show strength throughout this process of recovery.

“People in this region have endured what most can’t imagine; torrential flooding taking at least 39 lives – praying for those two that are still missing – and devastating, leaving them entirely homeless with just the clothes on their back thousands of eastern Kentucky families,” said Beshear. “This rebuilding process is going to be one of the most challenging this country has ever seen, but I think we’re up to it,” he said, adding that officials are working together on federal, state and local levels.

“This was an unprecedented disaster, but the emergency response was equally unprecedented,” said Beshear, stating that up to 1,400 lives were saved by the national guard, and the local first responders, law enforcement agencies and volunteers saved people too. “I’m really proud of that emergency response. I think it’s one of the best our country has ever seen,” Beshear said. “We were here the day after, the week after and the month after. We’re going to be here every single month and every single year it takes to rebuild.

Buckhorn water treatment plant

Gov. Beshear and Congressman Hal Rogers presented a ceremonial check totaling $8,893,200 to the City of Hazard and the City of Buckhorn to construct a water treatment plant that can process two million gallons per day. The new plant will provide reliable water service to 1,198 households and 19 businesses in the Coal Fields Regional Industrial Park, the City of Buckhorn and the Chavies community. This will reduce stress on the existing Hazard water treatment plant and will allow for future development and economic growth.

“In the midst of such widespread devastation after the flood, it is great to have something to celebrate for our friends in Buckhorn and Perry County. The days of boiling water will soon be over, thanks to the funding that we are announcing today for a new water treatment plant in Buckhorn,” said Congressman Rogers, Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives. “This project will provide the long-term fix that folks need and deserve in Buckhorn. It is also a great example of what we can accomplish when federal, state and local leaders work together to improve local water service.”

This project is anticipated to create 364 jobs, retain 351 jobs and generate $13 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

The funding comes from federal and state sources including:

$5 million from the federal Economic Development Administration;

$2 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, administered at the state level by the Department for Local Government (DLG);

$1 million in Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program funding, administered at the state level by the Energy and Environment Cabinet; and

$893,200 in Appalachian Regional Commission funding, administered at the state level by DLG.

The funding for the Buckhorn water treatment plant will include water intake, new transmission line, a filtration circuit, a disinfection circuit and high service pumps for public distribution, said Gov. Andy Beshear. These, he said, and the plant itself, are vital to the community.

“Right now the Hazard water system is stretched thin. It has a five million gallon daily capacity, but it’s operating at 5.3 million gallons daily,” said Beshear. “That high demand has resulted in water outages that impact businesses and households,” he said, stating that the plant will help prevent incidents like in 2018 when Buckhorn lost water for a month or more.

Other state and local leaders agreed.

“Clean water is the fundamental bedrock of any thriving community, and the addition of this water treatment plant will be an invaluable addition to our community’s infrastructure,” said Sen. Brandon Smith of Hazard.

“This is by far the best and most exciting news that has been announced in Perry County in some time,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander. “We have seen water issues here and we are seeing water shortages across our country. This addition to our small community will make our residents quality of life better and also will lead to our county becoming a hub for economic development in Appalachia for generations to come,” said Alexander.

Part of the success of this, he said, is due to the partnership between the city and the county agencies. For several years, said Alexander, the county and City of Buckhorn were trying to get a treatment plant in Buckhorn, but they needed the cooperation of the City of Hazard. When Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini became mayor, said Alexander, the city and county began working together.

“The night he and I won the election he came looking for me and he didn’t come to congratulate us on winning,” said Alexander. “I’ll never forget. He said ‘How do we fix the water in Perry County?’ The first words when he seen me were ‘How do WE fix the water in Perry County?’”

Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini said although the city has limited resources and the city’s water system is old and serves more people than it can truly handle, they continue to work on improving and doing what they can.

“We do the best we can,” said Mobelini, stating that the city has 15 men on the water crew and their tank covers 38 miles one way and 39 miles another. The addition of the Buckhorn plant, he said, will greatly benefit everyone. “We may be the only county in the area that will have two water plants in the same county,” he said.

City of Hazard and Perry County new ambulance station

Gov. Beshear also awarded $1,789,000 in CDBG funding to the City of Hazard and Perry County for a new ambulance station. The project will renovate the old Manufacturer’s Supply Building in Hazard and turn it into an ambulance station serving northern Perry County. Exterior renovations will include installing six garage door bays, garage doors, a new roof and repaving service drives. Interior renovations will upgrade the walls, floors and ceilings, as well as the electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems.

“It’s a great day for Perry County and its residents. Investment in our rural communities means a better and stronger Kentucky,” Sen. Smith said. “These funds will go a long way in ensuring structure and normalcy for residents after so many have been left traumatized by the recent flooding events. The expansion of the Perry County Ambulance Authority is long overdue and will provide more efficient emergency services, potentially saving lives,” Smith said.

“The City of Hazard appreciates all of the support the Governor has shown us during these terrible times and by awarding us this money to help with the wastewater plant shows that he knows we need this to make our city and county stronger,” said Mobelini.

“The new ambulance station is much needed and will help us cover Perry County more efficiently,” said Perry County Ambulance Authority Director Betsy Stacy. “This money will make our county a safer and healthier place to live.”

The Perry County Ambulance Authority will own, maintain and insure the new building.

Road resurfacing awards for Coal Fields Industrial Park

The governor presented $856,110 for Perry County from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), which will help resurface portions of two roads: KYTC allocated $719,030 for Coal Fields Industrial Road and $137,080 for Trus Joist Lane.

These roads both run through Coal Fields Industrial Park, so the investment will benefit local businesses, employees and the county’s overall economic development efforts as they work to expand the park.

Perry County Park improvements

Gov. Beshear also announced his recommendation that the National Parks Service approve $65,844 in funding to Perry County for improvements to the Perry County Park. The project, if approved, would resurface and restripe the park’s tennis courts. Additional lighting and new fencing would also be installed around the courts.

“This funding would help us significantly improve our tennis courts at the park,” said Dennis Farler, parks director for Perry County. “These courts are in need of upgrades, and we want to provide quality outdoor spaces for our citizens.”

Travel trailers

The governor said that to date the state has moved 299 individuals into 197 travel trailers, up from 119 last Wednesday, which includes the 41 onsite in Perry County, with more trailers and locations in Perry County coming soon. Other flood-impacted areas with travel trailer locations include Jenny Wiley State Resport Park, Carr Creek, Mine Made Campground and Crockettsville Campground, and will soon include Clay County.

“From the Congressman to our Governor to our state leaders and on to us local leaders, the top priority for us right now is to get our residents in a safe place be that temporary. Then our other goal is to get them into permanent housing,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander. “Not only do we have to have them a place to live, but we have to have them things to do,” he said, explaining that in addition to the short-term and long-term housing solutions, leadership is also considering the other features of the county for its residents to enjoy.