Leadership Kentucky announced in a recent statement the 52 members of the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2023.

Leadership Kentucky’s flagship program consists of seven, three-day sessions, where participants gather to gain insight on the Commonwealth of Kentucky and its challenges and opportunities. Throughout the sessions, class members will meet with many of Kentucky’s current leaders and explore the state’s opportunities and resources. Participants will have the opportunity to form lifelong connections and visit communities.

The June through December program will bring the class across the state: Berea in June, Louisville in July, Paducah/Eddyville in August, Somerset in September, Bowling Green in October, Northern Kentucky in November, and Central KY/Frankfort in December. The sessions cover topics ranging from business and economic development, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, education, healthcare, diversity and social issues, agriculture, and government.

This year’s class includes 52 participants from across the state representing a variety of public and private sectors. Leadership Kentucky congratulates the following members:

Kim Baker — Jefferson County — Kentucky Performing Arts

John Bevington- Franklin County — LGE-KU

Heather Campbell — Jefferson County — Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels

Colleen Chaney — Madison County — Eastern Kentucky University

John Cox — Fayette County — Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

Douglas Craddock, Jr. — Jefferson County — University of Louisville

Tiffany Craft — Letcher County — City of Whitesburg

Darrin Croucher — Woodford County — Thoroughbred Engineering

Lee Crume — Kenton County — BE NKY

Tokwiny Da-Thong — Jefferson County — Amazon

William Downey — Jessamine County — R. J. Corman Railroad Group

Jennifer Fraker — Oldham County — Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education

Chris Francis — Boone County — KY/WV YMCA State Alliance

Heather Gate — Warren County — Connected Nation

Abbie Gilbert — Jefferson County — Humana

John Hampton — Fayette County — Acrisure, LLC dba GCH Insurance Group

Dalton Hatfield — Fayette County — Appalachian Regional Healthcare

Ben Haydon — Fayette County — Goodwill Industries of Kentucky

Amanda Henson — Oldham County — Baptist Health

Debra Hess — Pike County – Community Trust Bank, Inc.

Jill Horn — Jefferson County — Brown-Forman

Ashley Ireland — Calloway County — Murray State University

Jeremy Jarvi — Jefferson County — LouCity & Racing Foundation

Timothy Johnson — Fayette County — United Way of the Bluegrass

Kandi Justice — Pike County — Pikeville Medical Center

Julie Kirkpatrick — Boone County — meetNKY| Northern Kentucky CVB

Justin Lane — Montgomery County — Kentucky American Water

Blake Layfield — Marion County — Maker's Mark

Dorothy Lockhart — Fayette County — CHI — Joseph Health Partners

Daniel Maloney — Jefferson County — Louisville Zoo

Jeremy Mattox — Scott County — Kentucky Court of Justice

Haley McCoy — Madison County — Kentucky Association for Economic Development

Stephanie McMahan — Madison County — US Bank

Anne-Tyler Morgan — Fayette County — McBrayer PLLC

Ben Mudd — Marion County — Pharmacists' Association

Jennifer Nachreiner — Jefferson County — Aetna Better Health of Kentucky

Chris Nation — Jefferson County — RunSwitch PR

Katherine North — Jefferson County — Kentucky Association of Health Plans

Steven Phillips — McCreary County — Lumber King, Inc.

Aaron Poynter — Russell County — Putting Kentuckians First and Reentry with the Kentucky Office of Adult Education and the Education and Labor Cabinet

Chris Purvis — Oldham County — MCM CPAs & Advisors

Janet Ratliff — Rowan County — Morehead State University

Carlos Sanchez — Oldham County — AT&T Kentucky

Robert Simmons — Kenton County — EGC Construction

Camden Skidmore — Fayette County — South Central Bank

Jared Smith — Fayette County — Piper-Smith

Megan Stith — Meade County — Elizabethtown Community and Technical College

Amy Stroud — Pulaski County — Forcht Broadcasting Radio & Digital

Judy Vaughn — Estill County — Estill County Cooperative Extension

Mackenzie Wallace — Jefferson County — Alzheimer's Association

Jeremy Whitmore — Calloway County — Calloway County Tourism Commission

John Willoughby — Floyd County East Kentucky Network, LLC

Nominations and applications for the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2024 will be available online at, leadershipky.org, in January 2024.